Volodymyr Zelensky and DonaldTrump. Photo: AFP

During a meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and White House Chief of Staff Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Friday, February 28, the leaders had an argument. Afterward, Zelensky left the US administration building.

The meeting was analyzed from the psychological point of view by the Grok 3 chatbot, ZN.ua reports.

Artificial Intelligence analyzed the dispute in the White House

According to AI, Trump and his team used the full range of abusive tactics against Zelensky: gaslighting, victim blaming, coercion into gratitude, and manipulation. It was not a negotiation, but an attempt to force Zelenskyy to accept terms that were favorable to the United States but critically dangerous for Ukraine.

Also, Trump and Vance's statements were illogical or unreliable, but the US president played a dominant role because of his position and aggressive tactics. He constantly interrupted Zelensky and did not allow him to speak in order to put him in a "subordinate" position.

Instead, the Ukrainian president tried to defend his country's position, but his rhetoric was "weakened by the country's defensive position and vulnerability". According to AI, Zelensky focused on "moral arguments and selective coverage of issues".

At the same time, some of Trump's statements about Russia's actions echoed Kremlin propaganda, and Vance criticized Ukraine without any basis.

According to the chatbot, Vance tried to force the Ukrainian side to surrender by saying that "the way to peace is through diplomacy". According to Grok 3, this is a tactic where the aggressor is allowed to continue its actions without resistance.

Also during the meeting, the American side tried to create the illusion that Zelensky "owed America" something. This was done in the form of "you must obey, otherwise you will get nothing". This is financial and military coercion, not partnership.

The US president tried to manipulate the concept of "peace" by saying that Zelensky was "not ready for it". Thus, he replaced the concept of "just peace" with "capitulation".

As a result, the AI noted that Trump's rhetoric "overshadowed Zelensky's resistance", which helped undermine US authority on the world stage.

On February 28, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, arrived at the White House to meet with Donald Trump. But the conversation heated up quickly — video.

Zelensky had to leave the White House. Later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave an interview to FoxNews.