Zelensky calls on Trump to use "strength of America" and put pressure on Russia

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on White House chief Donald Trump to use "America's strength". He believes that by doing so, Trump can force Russia to cease fire in Ukraine.

The Guardian reported this on Friday, March 14.

Trump's role in ending the war

The article says that Zelensky said it was necessary to put pressure on Russia. This came after Trump called the talks between special envoy Steve Witkoff and Putin in Moscow "productive".

"We must not let the war drag on...pressure must be put on Russia," Zelensky said.

He emphasized that Ukraine is "ready to act quickly and constructively" and drew attention to Putin's mediocre attitude to the proposal to end the war.

The Ukrainian president also criticized the Kremlin leader for lying about the real situation on the battlefield, losses and the state of the Russian economy.

In addition, Zelenskyy believes that Putin will try to delay the ceasefire talks by continuing to kill people.

"Putin will not end the war on his own. But the strength of America is enough to make it happen", Ukrainian president said.

