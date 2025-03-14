Zelensky spoke with Secretary of State of the Holy See, Cardinal Pietro Parolin on March 14

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a conversation with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See. In particular, they discussed the exchange of prisoners.

The Ukrainian leader announced this on X (Twitter) on Friday, March 14.

Zelensky's conversation with Parolin

The president of Ukraine wished Pope Francis a quick recovery and thanked him for the prayers and moral support of Ukrainians, as well as for the assistance in returning home children deported by Russian occupiers.

I spoke with the Secretary of State of the Holy See, Cardinal Pietro Parolin. I wished Pope Francis a speedy recovery and thanked him for his prayers and moral support for our people, as well as for his efforts in facilitating the return of Ukrainian children illegally deported… pic.twitter.com/Cyw1TIvsWd — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 14, 2025

Zelensky handed over to the Holy See a list of Ukrainians held in prisons and camps in Russia. He emphasized that he counts on support for their release.

"The exchange of prisoners and an unconditional 30-day full interim ceasefire are the first quick steps that could significantly bring us closer to a just and lasting peace. Ukraine is ready to take these steps because the Ukrainian people want peace more than anyone. Meanwhile, the world sees how Russia is deliberately setting conditions that only complicate and drag out the process, as Russia is the only party that wants the war to continue and diplomacy to break down," Zelensky noted.

According to him, the voice of the Holy See is very important on the path to peace.

Earlier, Zelensky explained the purpose of 30-day ceasefire.

Earlier, it was reported that Donald Trump stated that he hoped that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would agree to a ceasefire.