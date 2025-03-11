Our social media:

11 March 2025 21:39
Trump hopes Putin will agree to a ceasefire
US President Donald Trump. Photo: AP
Yevtushenko Alina - editor

US President Donald Trump hopes Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will agree to a ceasefire.

Trump said this on Tuesday, March 11, after a meeting between the US and Ukrainian delegations in Saudi Arabia.

Trump on the ceasefire in Ukraine

"I will talk to Vladimir Putin, yes. Hopefully, he will also agree (to a ceasefire — ed.), and I really think it would be 75% of the way there," the US leader said.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said when the US and Russia will hold talks on the war in Ukraine. According to him, it will happen in the next few days.

"Later today or tomorrow we're going to meet with Russia," the US leader said, as quoted by Reuters.

Trump also added that he would invite Zelensky to return to the White House.

As a reminder, after the talks in Saudi Arabia, the United States decided to cancel the pause in intelligence sharing and resume security assistance to Ukraine.

