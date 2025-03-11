The US will immediately resume aid and intel sharing to Ukraine — Details

Andriy Yermak and Marco Rubio. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

On Tuesday, Ukrainian and American delegations held talks in Saudi Arabia. The United States decided to cancel the pause in the exchange of information and resume security assistance to Ukraine.

This was reported by the Office of the President of Ukraine.

The United States will resume aid to Ukraine

"The United States will immediately lift the pause on intelligence sharing and resume security assistance to Ukraine," the statement said.

In addition, the delegations also discussed the importance of humanitarian efforts as part of the peace process, particularly during the aforementioned ceasefire, including the exchange of prisoners of war, the release of detained civilians, and the return of forcibly displaced Ukrainian children.

