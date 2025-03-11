Zelensky reveals the results of talks with the United States in Saudi Arabia

President of Ukraine. Photo: office of the President of Ukraine

On Tuesday, March 11, talks between the Ukrainian and the US delegations took place in Saudi Arabia. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky summarized the results of the talks.

The Ukrainian leader announced this in an evening address on the website of the Office of the President.

What are the results of talks between Ukraine and the United States

According to the President of Ukraine, the main proposals of the Ukrainian side concerned three key aspects: the cessation of hostilities in the air and at sea, as well as real measures to build confidence in the current situation, including the release of prisoners. Zelensky thanked President Trump for his constructive approach to the negotiations.

The American side supported the Ukrainian proposals and offered to take the first step towards peace, namely to try to establish a full ceasefire for 30 days.

This ceasefire would include not only missiles, drones, and bombs, but also a cessation of hostilities along the entire front line, including the Black Sea.

"Ukraine accepts this proposal, we consider it positive, we are ready to take this step. The United States of America needs to convince Russia to do so," Zelensky said.

Zelensky added that an important element of the conversation was the resumption of American defense assistance and intelligence support. Ukraine continues to declare its readiness for peace, but notes that the decision to end the war should be made in Russia.

"The time has come for the whole truth," concluded the President of Ukraine, thanking all who support Ukraine at this important time.

Earlier today, a joint statement was published on the website of the president of Ukraine after the peace talks were concluded on March 11.

As a reminder, negotiations between representatives of the United States and Ukraine began on Tuesday, March 11, in Saudi Arabia.