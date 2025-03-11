US-Ukraine talks — Here is what was discussed in the first round

The US delegation at the talks in Saudi Arabia. Photo: Telegram/Andriy Yermak

The first round of talks in Saudi Arabia focused on Ukraine's ceasefire proposal. They also discussed an agreement on rare earth resources.

This was reported by Suspilne on Tuesday, March 11.

What was discussed during the talks between Ukraine and the United States?

During the first part of the meeting, representatives of Ukraine and the United States discussed a ceasefire at sea and in the air. They also discussed a minerals deal between the US and Ukraine. After the break, the second round of talks began, focusing on security guarantees.

During the break, US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz reported on the course of the meeting. He noted that the talks between Ukraine and the United States were "getting there".

Earlier, the media claimed that the Americans "do not want to hear" about the regaining of Ukrainian territories, but Ukraine denied this information.