Negotiations between Ukraine and the United States — Trump's advisor makes a statement

US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz. Photo: REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Trump's advisor Michael Waltz said that negotiations between Ukraine and the US are progressing. The meeting of delegations in Saudi Arabia has been going on for four hours.

This was reported by CNN.

What Trump says about the negotiations with Ukraine

The journalists met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz during a short break as they walked through the lobby of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Jeddah, where talks between US and Ukrainian officials are underway.

Asked by CNN how the meeting was going, Woltz replied: "getting there".

It should be noted that the talks between the US and Ukrainian delegations in Jeddah have been going on for four hours.

As a reminder, Zelensky's Chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, recently outlined the main goal of the talks with the Americans. According to him, Ukraine is open to partnership talks.

At the same time, the media reported that the United States is not considering the preservation of Ukraine's pre-war borders. The Center for Countering Disinformation denied this statement.