Talks between the United States and Ukraine — Yermak outlined the main goal

Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak. Photo: Telegram/Andrii Yermak

Today, March 11, the negotiations between the American and Ukrainian delegations started in Saudi Arabia. The main purpose of the meeting is to discuss the beginning of the end of the war in Ukraine and the establishment of a lasting peace.

The Head of the Office of the President, Andrii Yermak, said it, according to Suspilne.

The main task of the talks between Ukraine and the United States

"Now we believe that we need to discuss the most important thing — how to start this process (ending the war — Ed.). We are very open, and we want to have a very constructive, deep, friendly, partnership conversation with our American partners," Yermak said.

As a reminder, during the talks, which started on Tuesday, the delegations of Ukraine and the United States will discuss ending the war. In addition, the parties are likely to sign the mineral deal.

