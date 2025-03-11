Talks between Ukraine and the United States — delegations began their meeting

Ukrainian and American delegations in Saudi Arabia. Photo: screenshot from the video

On Tuesday, March 11, the delegations of Ukraine and the United States began negotiations in Saudi Arabia. The parties will discuss the war in Ukraine and sign the mineral deal.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported it.

Negotiations between Ukraine and the United States in Saudi Arabia

As you know, the Ukrainian delegation that came to the negotiations in Jeddah included:

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andrii Yermak;

Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha;

Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov;

Colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Pavlo Palisa.

The video shows that Yermak and Sybiha are wearing suits. Rustem Umerov, on the other hand, wore the Military-style black shirt.

