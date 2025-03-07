Ukraine-US talks — Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the agenda

Heorhii Tykhyi, Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Ukraine and the United States will hold talks in Saudi Arabia next week. The parties want to discuss important issues, including the path to peace.

This was announced by spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tykhyi, during a briefing on Friday, March 7.

Agenda of Ukraine-US negotiations

Tychyi said that during the meeting between Ukraine and US representatives in Saudi Arabia, the parties will discuss the following issues: Ukrainian-American bilateral relations, strategic partnership and its further development, the path to peace.

However, when asked whether the Russians would be present at the talks, the spokesman said that Ukraine was not aware of this.

"We haven't received any such information, and we assume that bilateral Ukrainian-American consultations, a meeting and a dialogue will take place in Saudi Arabia. There is no information that any Russians are planning to be there," Tychyi added.

As a reminder, the US is increasing pressure on Russia and Ukraine to push both sides to negotiate. Washington is using a combined approach, including tough measures and incentive offers — the so-called "carrot and stick" method.

Also, it was reported that the European Air Force could deploy 120 fighter jets to cover Ukraine's airspace and protect its cities from Russian missile attacks.