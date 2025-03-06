Europe can protect Ukraine's skies — What is the Sky Shield proposal?

Volodymyr Zelensky at the training ground. Photo: Jens Buttner/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

The European Air Force could deploy 120 fighter jets to cover Ukraine's airspace and protect its cities from Russian missile attacks. Military experts have developed a plan called "Sky Shield" that could create an air control zone independent of NATO to stop massive cruise missile and drone attacks without provoking Russia into a direct clash, The Guardian reports.

How fighter jets can protect Ukraine from Russian missile attacks

According to the concept proposed by military experts, the air defense zone will cover Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa and three operating nuclear power plants in Ukraine. At the same time, the front line and the eastern regions will remain outside the coverage. Project developers believe that such an initiative could have an even greater strategic impact than the deployment of 10,000 European troops on the ground.

Who supports this initiative

The project has been endorsed by a number of influential military and political figures. These include former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe Philip Breedlove, former NATO Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Sir Richard Shirreff, and former Polish President Aleksander Kwasniewski. The initiative was also supported by former Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, who emphasized that "the implementation of the "Sky Shield" will be an important step towards strengthening Europe and effectively protecting Ukraine.

What impact can this proposal have on the war

The Guardian noted that the idea of creating a protection zone in the skies over Ukraine has been around since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, but its implementation has not received sufficient support. However, the initiative has recently regained relevance, especially after a heated meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump.

The meeting took place against the backdrop of a significant deterioration in American support for Ukraine. After the talks, Washington suspended military aid to Kyiv and limited intelligence sharing, which caused concern in European capitals. Politicians and military analysts are increasingly stressing that without active US involvement, Europe will have to assume the main responsibility for supporting Ukraine.

Sky Shield was developed with the participation of former Russian air force planners now working with the Ukrainian armed forces. The plan has been presented to European defense ministries, but so far European leaders have not made a final decision on its implementation.

Why Europe is afraid to step in

The main concern of NATO countries is the risk of escalation. Some politicians fear that the participation of European fighter jets in air patrols could lead to a direct clash with Russia, especially if a Russian or European aircraft is attacked or shot down.

However, supporters of the initiative believe that the risk of such a scenario is minimal. They emphasize that since 2022, Russia has avoided deploying its fighters outside the front line. Experts estimate that the actual separation from Russian aircraft will be more than 200 kilometers, which significantly reduces the likelihood of air clashes.

If Europe approves the implementation of "Sky Shield", it will significantly reduce the burden on Ukrainian air defense systems, especially on the American Patriot anti-aircraft systems, the supply of which is currently blocked by the White House.

