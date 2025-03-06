Macron and Starmer intend to finalise the peace plan for Ukraine within a few days

Emmanuel Macron, Keir Starmer and Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Reuters

France and the UK intend to finalise the peace plan with Ukraine within a few days to present it to the United States. In addition, the countries are seeking to establish ties between the United States and our country before possible negotiations in Washington.

Reuters reported it.

Everything we know about Macron and Starmer’s intentions

The President of France Emmanuel Macron and the Prime Minister Keir Starmer held several phone conversations — separately with the American leader Donald Trump and with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. This follows the meeting between the Presidents of the United States and Ukraine in the Oval Office last Friday, which led to the suspension of the US military aid to Kyiv.

According to the agency, the breakdown in relations between the United States and Ukraine has given new urgency to the efforts of the two European nuclear states to work out the peace plan, which would first involve a short-term truce and then include broader security guarantees.

Both the UK and France stated that future guarantees would require the participation of the United States.

"We expect to draw up this plan within days, not weeks," one senior European diplomat stated.

Another European diplomat stated that the idea was to "dot the i’s and cross the t’s", including a more constructive dialogue between Washington and Kyiv, and to convey the key message to the United States that Russia is the aggressor.

If the conditions are right, this could open the door to new meetings in Washington between the Europeans and Trump, although it is unclear at this stage whether Zelensky or just the leaders of the UK and France will attend.

On Wednesday, the official representative of the French government stated to reporters that the possibility of the visit of Macron, Starmer, and Zelensky was being considered, but the Elysee Palace soon clarified that this was not currently true.

What does the peace plan of the UK and France envisage?

Reuters writes that the details of the peace plan have not been disclosed. One European diplomat stated that military leaders plan to finalise the military aspects within the next week.

According to the diplomats, one option is a partial truce for a month, which would cover air and sea strikes and attacks on energy infrastructure, but not ground combat. This plan will be supported by France, Britain and a coalition of other interested countries.

As a reminder, President Volodymyr Zelensky recently posted on social media that Ukraine is ready to sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible. In addition, the country is ready to sign a minerals agreement at any convenient time, referring to Donald Trump in this context.

We also wrote that yesterday, Zelensky stated that the new meeting between Kyiv and Washington was being prepared. The teams have already started working on it.