New meeting between US and Ukraine will take place very soon – Zelensky says on March 5

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

On Wednesday, March 5, the teams of Ukraine and the United States began to work on a new meeting. Diplomatic events are developing very fast.

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening address on Wednesday, March 5.

What Zelensky said in the address

According to Zelenskyy, today, many talks were held with politicians of several countries.

A lot of international work today – I spoke with the Prime Ministers of the Netherlands @MinPres, Portugal @LMontenegropm, and Slovenia, as well as with the Chancellor of Germany @Bundeskanzler. Thank you for all the support.



"I spoke with the Prime Ministers of the Netherlands, Portugal, and Slovenia, as well as with the Chancellor of Germany. Thank you for all the support. We are preparing for the EU summit, which will take place tomorrow in Brussels. Everyone can see how quickly diplomatic events are unfolding," the message reads.

Also, Zelensky noted that US and Ukraine began working on a new meeting between the countries.

"Andriy Yermak and Mike Waltz have spoken, and there’s positive movement. We hope to see some results next week. We also need to resume movement in the European direction, particularly regarding our Eurointegration – the clusters in the accession negotiation process. We are counting on the support of our partners," Zelensky added.

Zelensky also said that the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported on the situation at the front, particularly in the Kursk and Donetsk regions. Ukrainian brigades are provided with everything they need, and domestic production of weapons, including drones, remains a priority.

In addition, the head of state recalled that since March 1, pensions in Ukraine have been indexed by 11.5%, and more than 10 million pensioners will receive increased payments.

Earlier, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, discussed the place and date of the talks with Russia with the White House adviser Michael Waltz.

