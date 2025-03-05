Peace talks with Russia — US and Ukraine spoke about time, date and teams for the meeting

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak. Photo: Ihor Kuznietsov/Novyny.LIVE

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, discussed the place and date of the talks with Russia with the White House adviser Michael Waltz. However, the exact details remain unknown.

This was reported by presidential communications aide Dmytro Lytvyn in a comment to Suspilne.

Ukraine and the USA discussed negotiations with Russia

Thus, Yermak had a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump's national security adviser, Waltz.

Details about the place, date and team remain unknown.

Earlier, Waltz said that he planned to discuss this issue.

As a reminder, Reuters sources reported that Ukraine and the US are about to sign minerals deals soon.

Earlier, we wrote that the US President Donald Trump is open to resuming negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, including on the minerals deal.