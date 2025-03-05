France confirms the possibility of sending peacekeepers to Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron. Photo: AP

French President Emmanuel Macron did not rule out the possibility of sending peacekeepers to Ukraine. In addition, he said that this is possible after the signing of peace.

This was stated by Emmanuel Macron in his address to the nation, due to global uncertainty as a result of a radical change in US policy.

Will France send peacekeepers to Ukraine?

Macron also acknowledged that a settlement agreement could require the deployment of European troops.

The French leader also emphasized that these troops "will not fight on the front lines today, but will be there when the peace is signed to guarantee its observance".

On Wednesday, March 5, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening address said that teams of Ukraine and the United States began to work on a new meeting.

Earlier, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, discussed the place and date of the talks with Russia with the White House adviser Michael Waltz.