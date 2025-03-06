The US is increasing pressure on Russia and Ukraine — Kellogg explains the American approach

Keith Kellogg. Photo: Republican National Convention/Handout via REUTERS

The US is increasing pressure on Russia and Ukraine to push both sides to negotiate. Washington is using a combined approach, combining tough measures and incentive offers — the so-called "carrot and stick" method.

Keith Kellogg, the US President's Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, said this in a speech at the Council on Foreign Relations on Thursday, March 6.

The US is putting pressure on Russia and Ukraine

According to Kellogg, Moscow is being influenced by tough sanctions against the Russian energy sector and the seizure of assets that could be used to rebuild Ukraine. In this way, the United States is trying to force the Kremlin to agree to the terms of the peace deal.

"What you are seeing now, what you're witnessing, are urgent efforts by the Trump Administration to bring both sides to the table. In order to get to a peace settlement and bringing both sides to the table meanings applying pressure points and incentives, sticks and carrots on both sides to get them to the table and agree to peace terms. There are aggressive movements from the administration underway to apply pressure points towards the Russians and obviously to the Ukrainians as well," the politician said.

The Special Envoy emphasized that the pressure on Ukraine is being exerted through economic mechanisms, in particular, agreements on mineral extraction.

"For Ukraine, the president (Trump — ed.) is also applying both pressure points

and incentives to get Ukraine to the table the critical minerals yield is an important part of this effort to get Ukraine to the table. And president Trump approaches diplomacy and engagements in a very transactional manner, with economics as the foundation and driving force behind International Affairs," Kellogg concluded.

Earlier, new US-Ukraine meeting date was announced. Also, it was reported that the European Air Force could deploy 120 fighter jets to cover Ukraine's airspace and protect its cities from Russian missile attacks.