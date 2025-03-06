Talks between Ukraine and the United States will take place on March 11 in Saudi Arabia

US-Ukraine talks. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

New talks between the US and Ukraine will take place in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, March 11. The meeting will be held in the capital Riyadh.

This was reported by White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich on X.

Negotiations between the United States and Ukraine

Heinrich said that the United States will be represented at the talks by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Counselor Michael Waltz.

Ukraine will be represented at the talks by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, among others.

"Rubio, Witkoff, Waltz headed to Riyadh on Tuesday to meet with Ukrainians, including Yermak," the statement said.

🚨BREAKING: Rubio, Witkoff, Waltz headed to Riyadh on Tuesday to meet with Ukrainians, including Yermak. — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) March 6, 2025

Earlier, on Thursday, March 6, a special summit of European leaders in Brussels discussed strengthening the defense capabilities of Ukraine and Europe.

Also, it was reported that the European Air Force could deploy 120 fighter jets to cover Ukraine's airspace and protect its cities from Russian missile attacks.