EU Summit in Brussels — Zelensky says what was discussed

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky with the EU leadership. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

On Thursday, March 6, a special summit of European leaders in Brussels discussed strengthening the defense capabilities of Ukraine and the entire continent. In particular, it was about weapons and strengthening the Ukrainian defense industry.

This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on X.

What was promised to Ukraine

Zelensky noted that during his meeting with President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, they talked about strengthening the defense capabilities of Ukraine and the whole Europe.

"Air defense, weapons and ammunition for Ukraine, timely deliveries, strengthening Ukraine’s defense industry, EU accession negotiations, the need to increase sanctions pressure on Russia, and countering sanctions circumvention — all of this was among the topics we addressed today," the message reads.

The President also expressed his gratitude for the support given in the search for a just and lasting peace.

"I am grateful for the leadership in discussing the enhancement of Europe's defense capabilities and the strengthening of Ukraine, as well as for all the support on the path to a just and lasting peace. It is very important that Ukrainians are not alone — we feel it and know it," Zelensky summarized.

