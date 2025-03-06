Belgium announced F-16 delivery for Ukraine next year

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Belgium Bart de Wever. Photo: x.com/Bart_DeWever

Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever said that his country plans to deliver F16 aircraft to Ukraine. He gave the date of the transfer as 2026.

This was reported by France24 on Thursday, March 6.

F16 for Ukraine

De Wever said that the delivery of the promised jets has been postponed because Belgium is waiting for the arrival of new F35s to replace the F16s.

The prime minister also met with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy. According to him, Belgium will continue to support Ukraine.

"We cannot accept that decisions about Ukraine's future and Europe's security are made without Ukraine and its European allies," de Wever stressed.

Today I assured @ZelenskyyUa that we will continue to support Ukraine. We cannot accept that decisions about Ukraine's future and Europe's security are made without Ukraine and its European allies. 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/T7JRI7K0aO — Bart De Wever (@Bart_DeWever) March 6, 2025

Earlier, France and the UK intend to finalize the peace plan with Ukraine within a few days to present it to the United States.

The European Air Force could deploy 120 fighter jets to cover Ukraine's airspace and protect its cities from Russian missile attacks.