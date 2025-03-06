Zelensky arrived at the European Council for the Summit

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Sky News

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, arrived in Brussels on Thursday, March 6, for the Summit. The conference is dedicated to assistance to Ukraine and the defense of the European Union.

Sky News reported about it.

Summit in Brussels on March 6

At the invitation of European Council President António Costa, Zelensky will attend an extraordinary meeting of the European Council dedicated to the EU’s defense and assistance to Ukraine. Other European leaders will also attend, and the Ukrainian leader will talk to them.

Volodymyr Zelensky and the Prime Minister of Belgium Bart De Wever. Photo: Sky News

Volodymyr Zelensky and Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: Sky News

Macron’s recent statements

Last night, the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, during his address to the nation, stated that he planned to bring together the chiefs of the General Staff of the countries that are considering the establishment of the peacekeeping mission for Ukraine in Paris. He emphasized that Russia had become a threat to both France and the whole of Europe.

"Today we can no longer take Russia at its word. Ukraine has the right to peace and security for itself, and this is in our interest, and this is in the interest of the security of the European continent," Macron said.

The leader of the country added that peace cannot be achieved through Ukraine’s capitulation and concluded "at any cost" under "Russia’s dictates".

Earlier, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, presented the defense plan for the EU, which should increase spending on defense.

And according to the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, six negotiation clusters between Ukraine and the EU will be opened this year.