US-Ukraine talks on March 11— Joint statement of the parties

Ukrainian and American delegations in Saudi Arabia. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

On Tuesday, March 11, in Saudi Arabia, the United States and Ukraine took important steps toward restoring lasting peace in Ukraine. The Presidents of the two countries agreed to conclude a comprehensive agreement on the development of Ukraine's critical natural resources as soon as possible.

This was reported by the Office of the President of Ukraine.

What are the results of the meeting between the delegations of Ukraine and the United States?

Representatives of Ukraine and the United States praised the courage of the Ukrainian people in ruthlessly defending their independence and agreed that the time has come to begin the process of establishing a lasting peace.

"The Ukrainian delegation reiterated the Ukrainian people’s strong gratitude to President Trump, the U.S. Congress, and the people of the United States for making possible meaningful progress toward peace," the statement said.

They also reaffirmed Ukraine's readiness to accept the US proposal to immediately implement a 30-day ceasefire, which can be extended by mutual agreement of the parties, provided that the Russian Federation fulfills this condition.

The US resumes aid to Ukraine

For its part, the United States decided to lift the pause in intelligence sharing and resume security assistance to Ukraine.

An important aspect of the talks was the discussion of humanitarian initiatives as an integral part of the peace process, including the exchange of prisoners of war, the release of civilians, and the return of forcibly displaced Ukrainian children.

The delegations of both countries agreed to establish negotiating teams to immediately begin a dialogue aimed at achieving a sustainable peace that will ensure Ukraine's long-term security. The United States pledged to discuss these initiatives with Russian officials and emphasized the need to engage European partners in the peace process.

Finally, the two presidents agreed to conclude an agreement on the development of Ukraine's critical natural resources. This will help strengthen the country's economy and ensure its long-term prosperity and security.

As a reminder, negotiations between representatives of the United States and Ukraine began on Tuesday, March 11, in Saudi Arabia. During the first part of the meeting, two main issues were discussed.

During the break, US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz reported on the course of the meeting. He noted that the talks between Ukraine and the United States were "getting there".