30-days ceasefire in Ukraine — Zelensky says what it's for

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Reuters

During the 30-day ceasefire, Ukraine and its partners plan to "put on paper" specific security commitments. Now everything depends on Russia, which must decide whether it is ready to cease fire.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday, March 12.

Security assurance efforts

According to the president, a temporary ceasefire for 30 days is necessary precisely to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine. Zelenskyy stressed that it is necessary to "put on paper" specific security commitments.

"Today everything depends on whether Russia wants a ceasefire and silence, or if it wants to continue killing people. Everything now depends 100 percent on this country. Because the US has demonstrated its steps and its position. Ukraine has directly demonstrated its position," Zelensky said.

Earlier, it was reported that after the talks between the United States and Ukraine in Saudi Arabia, Donald Trump stated that he hoped that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would agree to a ceasefire.

As a reminder, following the talks in Saudi Arabia, the United States decided to cancel the pause in intelligence sharing and resume security assistance to Ukraine