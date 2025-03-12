US to discuss ceasefire with Russia on March 12

Marco Rubio. Photo: SAUL LOEB/Pool via REUTERS

The United States will discuss the ceasefire in Ukraine with Russia on Wednesday, March 12. The conversation will be the next step after the meeting of the US and Ukrainian delegations in Saudi Arabia.

This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, reports The Guardian.

Negotiations between Russia and the United States

Rubio said that the United States hopes for a positive response from Russia. They are urging the Russian side to cease all hostilities.

"There is no military solution to this conflict," the US Secretary of State said.

He also confirmed that the negotiation process and territorial concessions were discussed in Saudi Arabia.

Results of the meeting between the delegations of Ukraine and the United States

As a result of the meeting, the United States immediately resumed assistance to Ukraine, particularly in the areas of security and intelligence sharing.

In addition, the Ukrainian delegation said it was ready to accept a 30-day ceasefire if Russia agreed.

Earlier, it was reported that after the talks between the United States and Ukraine in Saudi Arabia, Donald Trump stated that he hoped that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would agree to a ceasefire.

As a reminder, following the talks in Saudi Arabia, the United States decided to cancel the pause in intelligence sharing and resume security assistance to Ukraine