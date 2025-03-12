Dictator of the Russian Federation Putin. Photo: Russian media

The representatives of Western Intelligence Services stated that the dictator of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, is not going to compromise on the demands of the US or Ukraine for land, peacekeepers, and neutrality in any peace negotiations. It will greatly complicate the efforts of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, to end the war.

The Bloomberg agency spoke to its sources in the Intelligence Service on this topic.

Is Putin ready for a ceasefire, at least temporarily?

The agency’s sources emphasized that Putin is ready to continue the fight until he achieves his goals. According to the sources, he made deliberately "maximalist" demands ahead of the negotiations between the United States and Ukraine in Saudi Arabia.

Bloomberg’s sources question whether Putin is serious about the negotiations in general and about a lasting peace settlement. However, Kremlin spokesman Peskov stated that Russia is open to a peaceful resolution of the situation with Ukraine.

Earlier, it was reported that after the talks between the United States and Ukraine in Saudi Arabia, Donald Trump stated that he hoped that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would agree to a ceasefire. He is planning a meeting with the representatives of the Russian Federation.

As a reminder, following the talks in Saudi Arabia, the United States decided to cancel the pause in intelligence sharing and resume security assistance to Ukraine.