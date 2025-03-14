Over 160,000 War atrocities were registered in Ukraine during Russian invasion

Ukrainian Helsinki Human Rights Union Executive Director Oleksandr Pavlichenko. Photo: Press service of the UHHRU

Oleksandr Pavlichenko, Executive Director of the Ukrainian Helsinki Human Rights Union, announced the number of war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine. We are talking about more than 160 thousand cases.

Pavlichenko said this on the air of Vechir.LIVE on Friday, March 14.

War crimes of the Russian Federation

"Let's not lose sight of reality. When Russia talks about peace, the issue of compromise cannot go so far as to make Ukraine give up these territories and compensation for the crimes committed," Pavlichenko said.

He recalled that more than 160,000 war crimes committed by the Russian invaders have already been registered and are being investigated by the General Prosecutor's Office. The Executive Director of UHHRU stressed that the Russian Federation should compensate Ukraine for the amount of damage suffered, and our European partners insist on this as well.

"We cannot leave this paradigm of relations, compromises will be reached, but they will not be so radical," Pavlichenko added.

Volodymyr Zelensky had a conversation with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, about the exchange of prisoners and the return of deported Ukrainian children.

Earlier, we reported that Russians once again executed Ukrainian POWs in the Kursk region.