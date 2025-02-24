Russians once again executed Ukrainian POWs in the Kursk region — Lubinets

Russian invaders. Photo: Russian media

Russian invaders shot dead the POWs from the Bukovyna Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It happened in the area of the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces.

It was reported by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

Execution of Ukrainian POWs

"The video of the alleged brutal execution of Ukrainian POWs in the Kursk sector is being circulated on social media. According to one of the Ukrainian soldiers, these are soldiers of the 82nd Brigade," Lubinets said.

According to him, the footage shows how the Russian invader deliberately shoots the Ukrainian POW in the head.

The human rights activist added that the shooting dead of Ukrainian POWs is another proof of the inhuman cruelty of the Russian army.

"The video circulating on social media shows the deliberate killing of defenceless Ukrainian POWs. This is a gross violation of the Geneva Convention and all norms of international humanitarian law," Lubinets reminded.

Lubinets also noted that he has already appealed to the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross about this crime. He added that Russia should feel the consequences of its war crimes.

Earlier, we wrote that according to the captured Russian invader, the Russian command ordered its military to shoot dead Ukrainian POWs. In total, the Russian military shot dead 109 Ukrainian POWs in 2024.