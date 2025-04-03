End of the war in Ukraine — Zelensky names likely dates

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Reuters

Ukraine wants the war to end as soon as possible. Kyiv agreed to an unconditional ceasefire during talks in Saudi Arabia. The Russians have not yet agreed to this, but talks between the United States and Russia continue.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during a meeting with community leaders in Chernihiv region on Thursday, April 3.

Zelensky comments on the timing of the end of the war

According to the President, today the United States, Europe and Ukraine are united in wanting to cease fire at the earliest possible. This can be achieved by putting pressure on Russia.

"I think this can be done in the coming weeks, maybe even months. It can be different. Sometimes everything happens in one moment, especially with this part of the end of the war," Zelensky said.

The President added that the end of the hot phase of the war, that is, a complete ceasefire, is the right step that Ukraine has agreed to. This will help to avoid pressure during further diplomatic work.

Earlier, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has begun a working visit to NATO Headquarters in Brussels. He will hold a series of bilateral meetings with the allies.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the United States has no plans to withdraw from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). However, he emphasized that all NATO member states should increase defense spending.