Sybiha begins working visit to NATO Headquarters

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has begun a working visit to NATO Headquarters in Brussels. He will hold a series of bilateral meetings with the allies.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on Thursday, April 3.

Sybiha's visit to NATO headquarters

The Foreign Minister noted that he will hold talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and participate in a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council.

"We will focus on the path to peace, strengthening Ukraine, and increasing pressure on Moscow to achieve peace," the head of Ukrainian diplomacy said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister in NATO headquarters. Photo: x.com/andrii_sybiha

Earlier, we reported that Russia is turning abducted Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories into soldiers and preparing them for service in the Russian army. To do this, Russians brainwash minors, depriving them of their Ukrainian heritage.

As a reminder, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the United States has no plans to withdraw from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). However, he emphasized that all NATO member states should increase defense spending.