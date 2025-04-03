Rubio says the US is to reassure wary NATO allies of the US commitment to the alliance

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Photo: Reuters

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the United States has no plans to withdraw from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). However, he emphasized that all NATO member states should increase defense spending.

Rubio said this during his speech at a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels, RBC-Ukraine reports.

Rubio on US membership in NATO

"The United States is as active in NATO as it has ever been. And some of this hysteria and hyperbole that I see in the global media and some domestic media in the United States about NATO is unwarranted," Rubio said.

He also added that US President Donald Trump has "made clear" that he supports NATO.

"President Trump has made clear he supports NATO. We're going to stay in NATO," Rubio emphasized. At the same time, he reiterated the US demands that members of the North Atlantic bloc increase defense spending.

"We have to take the realistic path of commitments from all NATO member states to increase defense spending by up to 5%," the official said. According to him, this should not happen in one year, but it is necessary to "follow a realistic path".

Rubio noted that the US President stated in his first term and reiterated in his second term that he was not against NATO.

"He's against a NATO that doesn't have the capabilities to fulfill its obligations," Rubio explained. He also added that what has happened in the world in recent years "only reminds us that there must be a strong force as a deterrent".

Earlier, US President Donald Trump threatens to strike Iran's nuclear facilities. In this way, he wants to eliminate the threat posed by the country's nuclear weapons program.

As a reminder, the US Secretary of State said that America has a plan A and a plan B to end the war in Ukraine.