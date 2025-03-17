Secretary Rubio outlines Plans A and B for ending the war in Ukraine

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Photo: Reuters

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the US side has a plan A and a plan B to end Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

Marco Rubio said this in an interview with CBS News.

The US has plans A and B to end the war in Ukraine

Rubio noted that the full-scale war in Ukraine is a complex, three-year war that is taking place on a very long military front, with great complexity.

"So no one's claiming that it's easy, but I want everyone to understand, here's the plan. Plan A is, get the shooting to stop so that we can move to Plan B, phase two, which is have everybody at a table, maybe not-maybe with some shuttle diplomacy, to figure out a way to permanently end this war in a way that's enduring and it respects everybody's needs and so forth," explained the US Secretary of State.

He also noted that no one is saying that this second part will be easy. However, according to him, the parties cannot move on to the second part until they have passed the first.

Rubio noted that it is difficult to agree on a permanent end to the war while "they are shooting at each other". That is why, according to Rubio, US President Donald Trump wants a ceasefire.

"That's what we're working on, assuming we can get that done. That won't be easy in and of itself. We move to the second phase, which is negotiating something more enduring and permanent," said the US Secretary of State.

He thinks it will be difficult. According to him, it will require a lot of hard work, concessions from both sides, but "it has to happen".

"This war cannot continue. The president has been clear about that, and he's doing everything he can to bring it to an end", Rubio emphasized. In addition, he called the meeting between Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on March 13 "promising".

US President Donald Trump said he plans to speak with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, March 18.

Earlier, Ukrainian Helsinki Human Rights Union, announced the number of war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine.

