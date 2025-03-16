Our social media:

16 March 2025 20:06
Olha Antonovska - editor
Yemen's Houthis report ballistic missile attack on US aircraft carrier
The aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman. Photo: U.S. Central Command
The Yemen's Houthis announced an attack on the US aircraft carrier Harry Truman in the Red Sea. It is reported that 18 ballistic missiles were used for the strike.

This was reported by Yahya Sari, a representative of the Houthis armed forces, on Sunday, March 16.

Houthis attack on the US aircraft carrier

According to Sari, the attack on the aircraft carrier was a response to the US aggression, which carried out more than 47 airstrikes on several Yemeni governorates.

"Statement by the Yemeni Armed Forces regarding the implementation of a special military operation targeting the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman with 18 missiles and a drone," Sari writes. 

As a reminder, on Saturday, March 15, the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, ordered the country's armed forces to strike at the Houthis in Yemen

Earlier, in January, Ukraine evacuated Ukrainian sailors who had previously been released from captivity by Yemen's Houthis.

