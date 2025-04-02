Russia is arming deported Ukrainian children — Media

Ukrainian children. Photo: The Sun

Russia is turning abducted Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories into soldiers and preparing them for service in the Russian army. To do this, Russians brainwash minors, depriving them of their Ukrainian heritage.

This was reported by The Sun.

Militarization of deported children

Daria Zarivna, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine and Chief Operating Officer of the Bring Kids Back Ukraine initiative, said that no peace agreement with Russia will be concluded until thousands of abducted Ukrainian children return home.

A Russian soldier at a school in the TOT. Photo: The Sun

She said that the occupiers in the TOT are imposing Russian ideology on Ukrainian children, pushing them to join the Russian army in order to use them as a "weapon" against Europe in the future. In this way, the Russians are trying to deprive the minors of their Ukrainian origin and brainwash them to become Russian citizens.

In particular, Russia has created camps where children are sent before their official documents are changed, and they are given to Russian families for adoption. The children are told that their relatives have allegedly abandoned them, and some are subjected to severe violence.

A camp for children. Photo: The Sun

A place where children are kept. Photo: The Sun

"We are working on keeping this matter in the spotlight and we think that it is extremely important that it be a part of these talks because the Ukrainian children which Russia keeps under its control," Zarivna said in an interview.

According to her, there are currently 1.6 million Ukrainian children in the occupied territories who have been militarized by the occupiers. In particular, numerous were forced to join Putin's "youth army," which will eventually be used to replenish the Russian military reserve.

Previously, it was reported that in 2024, Ukraine returned home 449 children who were illegally deported by Russia and held in the temporarily occupied territories.

