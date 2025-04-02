Zelensky awards wounded soldiers in Dnipro hospital

Volodymyr Zelensky greeted the wounded soldier. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

During the trip to Dnipro, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky visited a medical facility where servicemen wounded in the course of hostilities are treated. As part of the working visit, the Head of State got acquainted with the work of the intensive care unit, as well as the anaesthesiology and polytrauma units, where heavily wounded soldiers are treated.

This was reported by the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Zelensky visits wounded Armed Forces soldiers

The doctors told the President about the specifics of their work during the full-scale invasion, the use of modern equipment, and how the hospital was restored after enemy shelling.

Volodymyr Zelensky awards Ukrainian military. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

A wounded soldier. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky also spoke with the Ukrainian defenders who are currently undergoing treatment in this hospital, thanked them for their bravery and service and wished them a speedy recovery.

Volodymyr Zelensky is briefed on the treatment plan for soldiers. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

"Thank you for your service and defense of our country. I wish you a speedy recovery," the President said.

Wounded Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier holds the award. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

During the meeting, he presented state awards. In particular, the Orders of Courage of the third degree were awarded to the military who were seriously injured in combat missions, in particular in Donetsk region.

