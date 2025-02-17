Zelenskyy and the President of the UAE signed an economic agreement — details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of the UAE Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Photo: screenshot from the video

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, arrived on a visit to the United Arab Emirates on Monday, February 17. In Abu Dhabi, he met with President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Zelenskyy reported it on X.

Zelenskyy’s visit to the UAE

"Visit to the United Arab Emirates. I had a meaningful conversation with President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi," the President said.

According to him, one of the key topics was the return of Ukrainians from Russian captivity. Zelenskyy noted that the UAE’s mediation had saved many lives and thanked for this cooperation. Today, the leaders of the countries discussed how to continue it.

Also, Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates today signed an important economic agreement between the states, which liberalizes access to the UAE market for almost all Ukrainian goods. Now it will be easier for our companies to sell their products in this country.

"The First Lady's work was also intensive. Key issues of humanitarian cooperation were discussed, including rehabilitation, support for large foster families, and aid for our people," Zelenskyy added.

As a reminder, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the United States plan to end the war stating that he didn’t believe in it. At the same time, he added that Ukraine is ready to talk with partners.

It also became known that on February 18, the American and Russian delegations will meet there to discuss the war in Ukraine.

Also, on February 14, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a meeting between the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia to end the war. According to him, it will take place next week in Saudi Arabia and will be attended by representatives of the countries, but not by the top officials.