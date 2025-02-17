Russia-U.S. talks — Kremlin confirms meeting of representatives

Dmitry Peskov. Photo: Russian media

The Kremlin has confirmed a meeting between representatives of Russia and the United States of America. It will take place tomorrow, February 18, in Saudi Arabia.

This was reported by Medusa.

Negotiations between Russia and the United States

The meeting between Russia and the United States will take place on February 18 in Saudi Arabia, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing for journalists. Today, Sergei Lavrov and presidential aide Yuri Ushakov will fly to Riyadh on Putin's instructions.

Peskov noted that the meeting will be primarily aimed at "restoring the entire complex of Russian-American relations". The Russian Federation also confirmed that they would also discuss preparations for possible talks on ending the war in Ukraine and organizing a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin.

Earlier, the President of the United States Donald Trump stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to end the war.

