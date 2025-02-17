War in Ukraine — Trump spoke about Putin’s intentions

President of the United States Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The President of the United States Donald Trump stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to end the war. According to him, the Ukrainian side wants the same.

It was reported by the Telegram channel Donald Trump in Ukrainian.

Putin’s intentions regarding the war in Ukraine

Trump stated that Putin wants to end the fighting in Ukraine. According to him, the two sides had a serious talk about the war. He also said that his Special Envoy had been to Moscow and held the meeting with the Russian dictator, which lasted three hours.

"I think he wants to stop the fighting. They have a big, powerful machine. You understand that. They defeated Hitler and Napoleon. You know, they have been fighting for a long time. They have done it before. But I think he would like to stop. I think he would like to stop fighting," the President of the United States stated.

At the same time, he did not answer what exactly Putin wants to achieve: a cessation of hostilities or the seizure of all of Ukraine. However, Trump emphasized that "both sides want to end the war".

"I think he wants to stop. That was my question to him. Because if he continues, it will be a problem. And it would create a big problem for me. Because this simply cannot be allowed to happen. I think he wants to end it. And they want to end it quickly. Both sides. And Zelenskyy wants to end it, too," the President of the United States added.

As a reminder, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the United States plan to end the war stating that he didn’t believe in it. At the same time, he added that Ukraine is ready to talk with partners.

Earlier, we wrote that the United States could use powerful sanctions against Russia, as well as military force. This could happen if Putin does not agree to end the war.