The U.S. can launch sanctions and military action on Russia — What are the conditions?

U.S. President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

The United States could use powerful sanctions against Russia, as well as military force. This could happen if Putin does not agree to end the war.

This was reported by the Wall Street Journal on Friday, February 14.

What happens if Putin does not agree to a peace deal

According to the publication, US Vice President J.D. Vance said that the United States would "hit Moscow with sanctions. Military force may also be used if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not agree to a long-term peace deal with Ukraine.

According to Vance, the United States could send its troops into Ukraine if Russia does not want to reach a peace agreement. He stressed that this option remains "on the table".

"There are economic instruments of influence, there are, of course, military instruments of influence that the United States can use against Putin," Vance said.

At the same time, the U.S. vice president ambiguously commented on the information about the start of negotiations between Trump and Putin. He noted that the final agreement "will shock many people."

As a reminder, US President Donald Trump had a phone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on Thursday, February 13. They discussed ending the war in Ukraine.

After his talks with Putin and Zelensky, Trump announced a meeting between the US, Ukraine, and Russia to end the war. It is to take place next week in Saudi Arabia.