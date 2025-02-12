Trump’s call with Putin on February 12 — what was discussed

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump. Archive photo: Russian media

The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, has confirmed a phone call with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. In particular, they discussed the war in Ukraine.

Donald Trump reported it on Truth Social on Wednesday, February 12.

What Trump discussed with Putin

The parties discussed Ukraine, the Middle East, energy, Artificial Intelligence, the strength of the USD, and many other topics.

"We both reflected on the Great History of our Nations, and the fact that we fought so successfully together in World War II, remembering, that Russia lost tens of millions of people and we, likewise, lost so many! We each talked about the strengths of our respective Nations and the great benefit that we will someday have in working together," Trump emphasized.

According to him, they agreed that it is necessary to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the war in Ukraine. Trump says Putin used his Campaign motto: "COMMON SENSE". The US leader noted that they both believe in it.

The two parties agreed to work together, including visiting each other’s countries.

"We have also agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately, and we will begin by calling President Zelenskyy, of Ukraine, to inform him of the conversation, something which I will be doing right now," Trump emphasized.

He asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Director of the CIA John Ratcliffe, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, and Ambassador and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to lead the negotiations. According to the US leader, millions of people have died in a war that would not have happened if he had been the President.

"No more lives should be lost! I want to thank President Putin for his time and effort with respect to this call, and for the release, yesterday, of Mark Vogel, a wonderful man that I personally greeted last night at the White House. I believe this effort will lead to a successful conclusion, hopefully soon!" Trump added.

Trump’s post. Photo: screenshot

As a reminder, Russia released Mark Vogel, who had been sentenced to 14 years for alleged drug smuggling.

Earlier, CNN wrote about Trump’s phone call with Putin.