Mark Vogel — Russia releases American prisoner

American Mark Vogel. Photo: Babel

The Russians have released American Mark Vogel. The former U.S. Embassy employee was sentenced to 14 years in prison in Russia for alleged drug smuggling.

This was reported by American journalist Margaret Brennan on the account in X on Tuesday, February 11.

Russia releases American Mark Vogel

The journalist published a statement by National Security Advisor Michael Waltz that US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff had left Russian airspace with U.S. citizen Mark Vogel. Putin's regime detained the American allegedly for drug smuggling into Russia.

"President Trump, Steve Witkoff, and presidential advisers agreed to the exchange, which is a demonstration of goodwill on the part of the Russians and a sign that we are moving in the right direction to end the brutal and horrific war in Ukraine," the statement reads.

Status by Margaret Brennan. Photo: screenshot

The statement also noted that since then, Trump has successfully secured the release of Americans detained around the world and will continue to do so until he brings everyone back to the United States. They added that Vogel will soon be reunited with his family and loved ones thanks to President Trump's leadership.

Statement on the release of Mark Vogel. Photo: X/Margaret Brennan

As a reminder, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent will visit Ukraine this week. The visit will take place as part of initial negotiations to secure US access to mineral resources. Other members of the President of the United States Donald Trump’s team will also visit Ukraine before the Munich Security Conference.