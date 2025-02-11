The US Secretary of the Treasury will arrive in Kyiv to discuss the provision of resources

US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. Photo: Reuters

The United States Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent is planning to visit Ukraine. The visit will take place this week as part of initial talks to secure US access to critical minerals.

Bloomberg reported it on Tuesday, February 11.

Visit of the United States Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent to Ukraine

According to the newspaper, Bessent will be the first member of Donald Trump’s administration to visit Ukraine. He will arrive in Kyiv a few days after the President of the United States stated his desire to conclude a resource deal with Ukraine. In return, our country will receive US assistance in the war against Russia.

The White House spokesman refused to comment on the upcoming visit to Ukraine. No details have been disclosed so far. Earlier, however, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that he planned to meet with "serious people" from the Trump administration before the Munich Security Conference.

As a reminder, the President of the United States Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, is also due to arrive in Kyiv. The visit is scheduled for February 20.

Trump himself stated that Ukraine had agreed to transfer rare land resources to the United States. The new President of the United States is convinced that this will help to "protect US money". He is referring to the money spent to help Ukraine.