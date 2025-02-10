Trump’s Special Envoy Keith Kellogg will arrive in Ukraine — date

US Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg. Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Barria

The US President’s Special Envoy Keith Kellogg for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, will arrive in Ukraine. His visit is scheduled for February 20.

CNN reported it on Monday, February 10.

Kellogg’s visit to Ukraine

CNN sources indicate that Kellogg will arrive in Ukraine on Thursday, February 20.

The TV channel did not provide any other details regarding the visit of Trump’s Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia.

As a reminder, the Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak stated that Ukraine is waiting for Kellogg’s visit in February to provide information about Russian aggression.

Zelenskyy also said that Donald Trump’s team members would arrive in Ukraine this week.