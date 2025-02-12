Trump spoke with Putin on February 12 — details from CNN

US leader Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Archive photo: Russian media

The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, had a phone call with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The call took place on Wednesday, February 12.

CNN reported it.

Trump’s conversation with Putin

The person familiar with the matter told about the phone conversation between the US leader and the Russian dictator.

"President Donald Trump had a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday morning," it was said in the article.

As a reminder, Trump shared Putin’s statement in which he claimed that Europe would "stand at the feet of the master".

Trump also stated that the US is making progress in negotiations to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.