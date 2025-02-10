Trump shares Putin’s statement that he is "Europe’s master"

President of the United States Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

The President of the United States Donald Trump reposted the statement of Vladimir Putin. It was said that Europe would "stand at the feet of the master".

Donald Trump published the relevant post on Truth Social on Monday, February 10.

Trump shares Putin’s statement about Europe

An article with the Russian dictator's words about Europe was published by CNBC. The article contains Putin’s statement that Trump will allegedly restore order in Europe.

"I assure you: Trump, with his character, with his perseverance, will put things in order there very quickly. And all of them, you will see — it will happen quickly, soon — all of them will stand at the feet of the master and wag their tails a little bit. Everything will fall into place," Putin said.

Donald Trump’s message. Photo: screenshot

Donald Trump reposted this statement of the Russian dictator. However, apart from that, the President of the United States did not comment on Putin’s words.

As a reminder, Trump announced duties on steel and aluminum imports to the US.

Donald Trump also said that the US was making progress in negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. At the same time, the politician refused to provide details about his contacts with Vladimir Putin.