Trump to impose duties on steel and aluminum imports to the US

Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the introduction of 25 percent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. He also noted that he is ready to provide more detailed information about this plan the next day.

This was reported by POLITICO.

The U.S. will impose duties on steel and aluminum imports

"Any steel that comes into the United States will be subject to a 25 percent tariff, and aluminum as well," Trump said.

The main suppliers of steel to the United States are Mexico and Canada, with the largest amount of aluminum coming from Canada. During his first term, Trump imposed tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum on Canada, Mexico, and the European Union.

A year later, the United States signed an agreement with Mexico and Canada to lift those tariffs. In exchange, tariffs on European metals remained in place until 2021.

On February 2, the U.S. president imposed tariffs on goods imported from Canada, Mexico, and China. The tariffs will be 25% for Mexico and Canada and 10% for China.

But then the United States postponed the introduction of tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico. The issue of raising tariffs will be revisited in 30 days.