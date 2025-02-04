The introduction of duties on goods from Canada has been postponed for 30 days — what Trudeau promised Trump in return

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Photo: Tijana Martin / Global Look Press

The United States will suspend import duties on goods from Canada for at least 30 days. Ottawa, in return, has agreed to comply with certain conditions.

This was announced by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the social network X on Tuesday, February 4.

What Canada agreed to

In his message, Trudeau noted that he had a meaningful conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump.

"Canada is implementing our $1.3 billion border plan — reinforcing the border with new choppers, technology and personnel, enhanced coordination with our American partners, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl. Nearly 10,000 frontline personnel are and will be working on protecting the border," the message reads.

The Prime Minister of Canada added that the country is making new commitments to counter drug trafficking and fight organized crime.

"In addition, Canada is making new commitments to appoint a Fentanyl Czar, we will list cartels as terrorists, ensure 24/7 eyes on the border, launch a Canada — U.S. Joint Strike Force to combat organized crime, fentanyl and money laundering. I have also signed a new intelligence directive on organized crime and fentanyl and we will be backing it with $200 million," Trudeau summarized.

Post by Justin Trudeau. Photo: screenshot

Earlier, the United States of America announced that it would impose additional duties on goods imported from Canada, Mexico, and China. Due to the outbreak of a "trade war" with the United States, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged Canadians to buy domestic goods.