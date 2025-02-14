Trump says US, Ukraine and Russia to meet in Saudi Arabia

U.S. President Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a meeting between the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia to end the war. According to him, it will take place next week in Saudi Arabia, and will be attended by representatives of the countries, but not by the top officials.

Trump said this during a press conference at the White House on February 13.

Trump's announcement of a meeting to end the war in Ukraine

"Tomorrow there is a meeting in Munich, and next week in Saudi Arabia. Not with me or Putin, but with high-ranking officials. And Ukraine will also participate. Let's see if we can stop this war. This war is a real horror. It is cruel and bloody. We are committed to end it," Trump said.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump said that his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin could take place in Saudi Arabia.

