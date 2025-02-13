Zelenskyy's conversation with Trump — What the leaders talked about

U.S. President Donald Trump and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo archive: Office of the President of Ukraine

Yesterday, February 12, the leader of the United States of America, Donald Trump, spoke with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The content of the conversation has been released.

Axios reported this on Thursday, February 13, citing Ukrainian officials.

Details of Trump's conversation with Zelenskyy

The publication notes that the conversation between the leaders was positive and lasted about an hour. Probably longer than with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

What the leaders talked about:

The U.S. leader emphasized that he understood Zelenskyy's concerns about his conversation with Putin, but that it was unavoidable.

Trump suggested that Putin wanted a deal, to which Zelenskyy replied that he also wanted a deal, but believed that Putin was telling Trump what he wanted to hear.

Trump suggested the creation of a European peacekeeping force as a means of ensuring Ukraine's security.

The U.S. President noted that the U.S. negotiating team would include CIA Director John Ratcliffe and White House envoy Steve Witkoff.

Trump said that his upcoming meeting with Vice President Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Munich will be very important for launching the diplomatic process.

Zelenskyy promised Trump to give him Oleksandr Usyk's championship belt.

Trump ended the conversation by giving Zelenskyy his personal number and assured him that he could call him.

On February 13, Trump expressed his desire for Russia to return to the G7. According to him, Ukraine will get a seat at the negotiating table.

Earlier, the Pentagon chief, Pete Hegseth, said that in order to achieve peace, the United States would negotiate with both Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin.