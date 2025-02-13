Talks to end the war — Trump says Ukraine will be present

U.S. President Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Donald Trump said he wants Russia to return to the G7 and said Ukraine would have a seat at the negotiating table.

This was reported by journalist Jennifer Jacobs from the Oval Office on X on Thursday, February 13.

What Trump said

The U.S. leader said he would like Russia to return to the G7.

Trump was asked whether Ukraine would have a seat at the negotiating table.

"Yes, of course," he replied.

In addition, he commented on the words of Pentagon chief Pete Hagel regarding Ukraine. Trump stressed that they were quite accurate.

Post by Jacobs. Photo: screenshot

Earlier, The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Poland, Germany, and the European Union demanded European participation in future ceasefire negotiations.

Also, Carlo Massala said that a conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin suggests that "Russia has won this war".