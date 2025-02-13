Europe demanded to participate in ceasefire negotiations in Ukraine

Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha and meetings with the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the EU in Paris on February 12. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Poland, Germany, and the European Union made the statement that they are ready to strengthen assistance to our country. They also demanded European participation in future ceasefire negotiations.

The relevant statement was published on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

The EU’s appeal to the United States

"We are ready to enhance our support for Ukraine. We commit to its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia's war of aggression. We share the goal to keep supporting Ukraine until a just, comprehensive and lasting peace is reached. A peace that guarantees the interest of Ukraine and our own," it was said in the statement.

In their joint statement, the Heads of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the EU and Ukraine emphasized that they look forward to discussing the way forward with their American allies. In particular, they emphasized that ensuring a strong position of strength for Ukraine should be a common goal.

"Ukraine and Europe must be part of any negotiations," it was said in the statement.

The Ministers emphasized that strong security guarantees must be provided to our country, as a just and sustainable peace in Ukraine is a prerequisite for strong Euro-Atlantic security.

"We recall that the security of the European continent is our common responsibility. We are therefore working together to strengthen our collective defense capabilities," the Heads of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs concluded.

As a reminder, on Wednesday, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, said that he had a phone call with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. In particular, they talked about the war in Ukraine and other issues. Then, Trump called the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

After that, the head of the Office of the President, Andrii Yermak, stated that Trump and Zelenskyy agreed to immediately start the work of teams to end the war.